Wednesday, December 2nd | 16 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UAE Ambassador Tells Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala Peace With Israel Requires ‘Courage’ and ‘Boldness’

Israel Receives Its Most Advanced Warship Amid Heightened Iran Tensions

At Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala, Actor Jesse Eisenberg Calls Playing French Mime Who Saved Jewish Orphans During Holocaust ‘Most Fulfilling Experience’

EU Council Adopts Declaration to Bolster Fight Against Antisemitism

Famed Human Rights Activist Garry Kasparov Honored With Algemeiner’s Prestigious ‘Warrior for Truth’ Award at Virtual ‘J100’ Gala

Israel Set to Officially Open Embassy in Bahrain by End of Month

Neo-Nazi Killer’s Parents Share ‘Moral Responsibility’ for Yom Kippur Attack on German Synagogue, Lawyer Argues

Algemeiner Reveals 7th Annual ‘J100’ List at Virtual Gala Featuring Garry Kasparov and Jesse Eisenberg

Israel Expects $220 Million in Non-Defense Trade With Bahrain in 2021

Droning the Drove: Israeli Cow-Herders Turn to Flying Tech

December 2, 2020 10:36 am
0

Palestinian Authority Teaches Kids to Identify as ‘Refugees’

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian men spray water on children to cool them down before prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – Palestinian children born decades after Israel’s establishment in 1948 are being educated by the authorities in Ramallah to envision themselves as residents of the cities “stolen by the Jews” and as “refugees” temporarily living in the Palestinian territories, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Tuesday.

In “A Child and a Refugee Camp”—a children’s program that aired Nov. 3 on official PA TV— 12-year-old Abd Al-Rahman Baba tells viewers to see themselves as suffering victims of “the Jews,” according to the PMW report.

Israelis were not mentioned at all on the broadcast.

“The Jews stole our land from us, and I have been waiting 12 years already, my father 40 years, and my grandfather has been waiting 70 years … The Jews took our land by force and settled us in the [refugee] camps. I hope to return to Lod, my city,” said Baba.

Related coverage

December 2, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Israel Expects $220 Million in Non-Defense Trade With Bahrain in 2021

Israel foresees $220 million in non-defense trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a...

Asked by the host of the program whether he feels that “tomorrow we will return” [to the land stolen by the Jews], Baba replied: “Yes. I feel that tomorrow I will return and liberate Palestine … Every day, every minute and every year I imagine that I’m in Lod … I imagine that I’m playing with my friends, my neighbors, in our backyard. I imagine our home, how it will be … I imagine the Lod Airport that the occupation [Israel] Judaized and called ‘Ben-Gurion [Airport]’ …  Of course we will return and live in those houses.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.