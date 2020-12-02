Tlaib Retweets, Then Undoes, ‘From the River to the Sea’ Post

JNS.org – Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) retweeted a post over the weekend that read “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” that was part of an “International Day of Solidarity” picture.

Tell me again how Rashida Tlaib is not a raving antisemite. pic.twitter.com/lHFzbBmrBm — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) November 30, 2020

The legislator undid the retweet, and took the picture and then tweeted, “Thinking of my sity Muftieh and family in Palestine today. From Detroit to Gaza, we will always fight against oppression and inequality.”

Thinking of my sity Muftieh and family in Palestine today. From Detroit to Gaza, we will always fight against oppression and inequality. Art: @shirien.creates pic.twitter.com/qN6sqy5mW8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 30, 2020

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is a phrase that critics say calls for the elimination of the State of Israel.

Since taking office in January 2019, Tlaib has been accused of peddling an anti-Israel and antisemitic agenda.