December 2, 2020 10:26 am
0

Tlaib Retweets, Then Undoes, ‘From the River to the Sea’ Post

avatar by JNS.org

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks at a rally calling on Congress to censure President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Aaron P. Bernstein.

JNS.org – Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) retweeted a post over the weekend that read “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” that was part of an “International Day of Solidarity” picture.

The legislator undid the retweet, and took the picture and then tweeted, “Thinking of my sity Muftieh and family in Palestine today. From Detroit to Gaza, we will always fight against oppression and inequality.”

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is a phrase that critics say calls for the elimination of the State of Israel.

Since taking office in January 2019, Tlaib has been accused of peddling an anti-Israel and antisemitic agenda.

