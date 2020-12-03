Thursday, December 3rd | 17 Kislev 5781

December 3, 2020 10:14 am
Czech Republic Announces Plans to Open Diplomatic Office in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Tomáš Petříček. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Czech Republic plans to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, announced Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday after speaking with his counterpart, Tomáš Petříček.

Ashkenazi tweeted: “I just spoke with my colleague, the Czech FM @TPetricek, and congratulated him on the decision to open an official diplomatic office in Jerusalem. This decision as well as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital emphasizes our strong friendship and strategic partnership.”

Petříček confirmed the news in a similar tweet.

Neither Ashkenazi nor Petříček provided a time frame as to when the diplomatic office would actually open.

