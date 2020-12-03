Thursday, December 3rd | 17 Kislev 5781

December 3, 2020 10:24 am
0

Iran’s Coronavirus Cases Exceed One Million: Health Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian woman wears a mask and face shield, amid a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 24, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s total cases of novel coronavirus hit 1 million on Thursday with 13,922 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the Middle East’s worst-affected country’s death toll reached 49,348.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 358 people had died from the coronavirus since Wednesday and that confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection had reached 1,003,494.

Iran has introduced tougher restrictions to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs.

