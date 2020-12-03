Israeli and Arab Women Diplomats Discuss Growing Role in International Diplomacy

One Israeli and two Arab diplomats, all of them women, came together on Thursday for an unprecedented panel discussion on the growing role played by women in international forums.

The virtual event — organized by Israel’s UN Mission in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on the disproportionate impact of armed conflict on women and girls — brought together Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar, permanent representative of Israel to the UN in Geneva, with Ambassador Houda Nonoo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, permanent representative of the United Arab Emirates to the UN in New York.

The three ambassadors highlighted a number of challenging issues facing women diplomats in today’s Middle East. The panelists emphasized the importance of the active inclusion of women at the highest levels of decision-making in their three respective countries and discussed their own visions for how gender must play a role in the newfound peace between their countries.

“Women need to be an integral part of advancing peace in the Middle East,” Eilon Shahar said.

“The UAE and Israel are champions of gender equality in our region, and we believe that the peace agreement between our two countries is already beginning to foster partnerships that will unlock enormous opportunities for women in the region,” Nusseibeh commented.

The three ambassadors also shared their own personal experiences as women working in the field of diplomacy.

This was one of the first official joint events between the governments of Israel, Bahrain and the UAE, in the wake of the signing of the historic Abraham Accords earlier this year.