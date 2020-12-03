Top English Soccer League Adopts International Antisemitism Definition

The English Premier League (EPL) has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, it was announced on Thursday.

The league said the move was made “as part of its ongoing commitment to promote equality and diversity and combat discrimination of any form in football.”

EPL Executive Director Bill Bush stated, “Our adoption of the IHRA’s working definition will enable us to be more effective in dealing with any antisemitic behavior targeting our clubs or personnel.”

“We continue to work closely with clubs and relevant authorities to ensure that any incident of discrimination is dealt with appropriately,” he added. “The adoption of the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism is the latest step in the Premier League’s continued work to ensure that football is a welcoming environment for all.”

Board of Deputies British Jews President Marie van der Zyl said, “We thank the Premier League and its clubs for adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism. The ugliness of antisemitism has no place in the beautiful game. Our gratitude also goes to Lord John Mann for his indefatigable work towards this tremendous outcome.”

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”