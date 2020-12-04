Friday, December 4th | 18 Kislev 5781

Reentering Iran Nuclear Deal Would Be ‘Mistake,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Biden

December 4, 2020 11:38 am
Reentering Iran Nuclear Deal Would Be ‘Mistake,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Biden

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they deliver joint statements at a meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, March 9, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Debbie Hill / Pool / File.

The 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran enabled a “campaign of plunder and conquest” by the Tehran regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

In a virtual conversation with Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Michael Doran, the Israeli leader warned the incoming Biden administration against bringing the US back into the deal, which the Trump administration withdrew the US from in 2018, saying such a move would be a “mistake.”

“You shouldn’t go back to that flawed agreement,” Netanyahu implored, noting that rather than “blocking Iran’s path to the bomb,” the deal “paved it with gold.”

Watch the full interview with Netanyahu below:

