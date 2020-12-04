Friday, December 4th | 18 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top English Soccer Club Under Fire for Not Endorsing International Antisemitism Definition

Biden: ‘Hard to Tell’ How Killing of Iranian Scientist Will Affect Dealing With Tehran

Iran Tells IAEA It Will Accelerate Underground Uranium Enrichment

EU Must Protect Rights of Jews to Circumcision and Kosher Meat, Otherwise Declarations Against Antisemitism Are ‘Useless,’ Top Rabbi Declares

Reentering Iran Nuclear Deal Would Be ‘Mistake,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Biden

Qatar Foreign Minister Flags Movement on Resolving Gulf Row

‘We Learned to Dare to Dream,’ Says Israel’s Top Female Space Scientist

US Sets Single Day Records for Cases; California Readies New Clamp Down

Gantz Urges Palestinians to Return to the Negotiation Table

Military Veteran Tony Gonzales, an Advocate of Peace Through Strength

December 4, 2020 10:10 am
0

University of Birmingham Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

University of Birmingham. Photo: Mingkai Zhang via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom has adopted the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, tweeted the Union of Jewish Students, which represents Jewish students on college and university campuses in Great Britain, on Wednesday.

“The adoption of the IHRA definition will go a long way in ensuring Jewish students are safeguarded from antisemitism on their campus,” said UJS in a statement posted on their Twitter page. “We will continue our work in ensuring all student unions and universities in the UK adopt this vital and comprehensive definition.”

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

LancasterCambridgeManchester Metropolitan and Buckingham New universities have also recently adopted the definition on their campuses.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.