University of Birmingham Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – The University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom has adopted the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, tweeted the Union of Jewish Students, which represents Jewish students on college and university campuses in Great Britain, on Wednesday.

“The adoption of the IHRA definition will go a long way in ensuring Jewish students are safeguarded from antisemitism on their campus,” said UJS in a statement posted on their Twitter page. “We will continue our work in ensuring all student unions and universities in the UK adopt this vital and comprehensive definition.”

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Lancaster, Cambridge, Manchester Metropolitan and Buckingham New universities have also recently adopted the definition on their campuses.