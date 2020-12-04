Friday, December 4th | 18 Kislev 5781

December 4, 2020 2:08 pm
‘Yiddish’ Category on ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Stumps Contestants

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A screenshot of one of the “answers” featured in the “Yiddish” category on “Jeopardy!” November 30, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

A recent episode of the game show “Jeopardy!” featured an entire category devoted to the Yiddish language.

The episode which aired on Nov. 30 and was hosted by the late Alex Trebek, who continued to film the show up until a week before his death on Nov. 8, featured a category that was titled “Yiddish” and included “answers” such as, “The word for cheap & shoddily made goods now usually refers to cheap and shoddily made entertainment.”

On the game show, contestants are given answers and have to supply the questions. Out of the five Yiddish “answers” provided, contestants got only two right, according to the website Kveller, which was the first to report on the episode’s “Yiddish” category.

In the mentioned category for $800, the “answer” read out loud by Trebek was, “The opening to ‘Laverne & Shirley’ used these 2 Yiddish words, one meaning an oaf, the other, an unlucky person.”

For $600, contestants had to figure out the question for the following prompt: “This verb means to haul or to move with effort.” Contestant Ben Ring, an accountant from Allentown, Pennsylvania, correctly answered “shlep.”

Also included in the category was, “Sometimes in the middle of the night I’ll head to the kitchen and do some of this from the Yiddish for ‘snacking,'” and, “There’s no guilt in knowing that ‘gelt’ is this; you’ll receive some with a correct response.”

Contestant and college administrator Tracy Arwari from Newport, West Virginia, correctly guessed “money” for the latter.

