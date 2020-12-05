Saturday, December 5th | 19 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bahrain Says it Won’t Allow Imports From Israeli Settlements

Kuwaitis Go to Polls as Economy Poses Challenge for New Emir

Iran’s Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 50,000 – Health Ministry

‘Yiddish’ Category on ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Stumps Contestants

Top English Soccer Club Under Fire for Not Endorsing International Antisemitism Definition

Biden: ‘Hard to Tell’ How Killing of Iranian Scientist Will Affect Dealing With Tehran

Iran Tells IAEA It Will Accelerate Underground Uranium Enrichment

EU Must Protect Rights of Jews to Circumcision and Kosher Meat, Otherwise Declarations Against Antisemitism Are ‘Useless,’ Top Rabbi Declares

Reentering Iran Nuclear Deal Would Be ‘Mistake,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Biden

Qatar Foreign Minister Flags Movement on Resolving Gulf Row

December 5, 2020 11:16 am
0

Iran’s Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 50,000 – Health Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian woman wearing a protective face mask, walks next to closed shops, as government imposed a full lockdown, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran November 21, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran’s total deaths from coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Saturday, with more than one million people infected, although transmission rates in the Middle East’s worst-affected country were slowing, state TV reported.

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, shopping malls and several other businesses re-opened after a two-week shutdown, following a 10-percent drop in infections over the past days.

Officials cautioned that the situation remained “fragile” in Tehran and in the other cities that have moved from the coronavirus red alert to the lower risk orange level, said the broadcast.

Iran’s health ministry recorded a total of 50,016 coronavirus deaths on Saturday with 321 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Related coverage

December 5, 2020 12:13 pm
0

Bahrain Says it Won’t Allow Imports From Israeli Settlements

Bahrain will not allow the import of Israeli goods produced in settlements in the disputed territories, state news agency BNA...

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 12,181 people had been infected with the coronavirus since Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to 1,028,986.

President Hassan Rouhani warned against complacency.

“We were heading toward the 500 daily death” toll, Rouhani said in televised remarks, adding that 64 of the 160 cities that were put under red alert two weeks ago remained at high risk.

He warned that Tehran was teetering towards the “red border” and could return to the higher risk level within a week or two if appropriate health protocols are not observed.

Tougher restrictions were enforced on November 21 in Iran’s major cities, such as Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Mashhad, where non-essential businesses and services were shut down, including shops, malls, and restaurants.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.