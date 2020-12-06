94-Year-Old Gives $20 Million to Florida Atlantic University to Found Holocaust and Jewish Studies Institute

Florida Atlantic University has received a $20 million gift from a 94-year-old refugee from Nazi Germany in order to found an institute for Holocaust and Jewish studies education.

Kurt Wallach, whose family escaped in 1933 after Hitler took power, made the donation with his wife Marilyn, The Tampa Bay Times reported last month.

Wallach served in World War II and afterwards went into business, where he made his fortune.

He said of his gift and the institute he hopes to found, “We speak for those who cannot speak. We remember all the victims including our family members who perished needlessly.”

“No one should ever be subjected to such horror,” he asserted. “We hope that through the education we can provide that lives will be saved and history will not be repeated.”

FAU President John Kelly said the university is “honored and grateful” for the gift and that it would “ensure that Holocaust, Jewish studies, and human rights education will continue to build bridges of understanding and empathy for generations to come.”