Iran’s Khamenei Transfers Power to Son Over Health Concerns

i24 – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has transferred his powers to his son Mojtaba Khamenei due to health concerns, Newsweek reported Saturday.

The news outlet cited an Iranian journalist as saying that the supreme leader required urgent medical assistance.

Khamenei reportedly had to cancel a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani on Friday, and his condition is said to have deteriorated overnight.

The report did not specify the possible health condition but suggested it could be prostate cancer.