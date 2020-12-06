Israel Triples Moderna Vaccine Pre-Order to Six Million Doses

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry has signed an agreement with pharmaceutical giant Moderna to triple the quantity of vaccines it will purchase from the company in 2021 from two million to six million doses, according to a joint statement by the ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Six million doses will be sufficient to inoculate three million citizens, according to the statement.

Israel had previously pre-ordered doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently in clinical trials in the United States, pending their approval by health regulators. The country is also developing its own vaccine, called BriLife, which began clinical trials on Nov. 1.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the new Moderna deal was cause for hope, but warned that it wasn’t time to celebrate just yet.

