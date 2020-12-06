Israel Triples Moderna Vaccine Pre-Order to Six Million Doses

“I am pleased to announce that today we signed with Moderna for the supply of six million vaccines for you, citizens of Israel. This is triple the number of vaccines in the original contract with Moderna. This gives us hope. We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
He emphasized, however, that the pandemic was not over yet, and that the public needed to maintain discipline.
“We need to follow the rules. Our mission is to bring vaccines. Your mission is to follow the rules. If we do this, we are going to win. Together we will defeat the coronavirus,” he said.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called the deal “wonderful news for the citizens and economy of Israel.”
“There will be no citizen who wants to be vaccinated whom we will be unable to provide with a vaccine,” he said. Echoing Netanyahu’s words, Edelstein added that while “the professional teams have begun expedited work on the allocation of the vaccines,” it would take “several months” to vaccinate everyone, and until then, “we must all strictly adhere to the directives and not become complacent.”