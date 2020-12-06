Palestinian Terrorist Suspected in 1982 Paris Kosher Restaurant Attack Formally Charged With Murder

A Palestinian terrorist was charged with murder and attempted murder in a Paris court on Saturday for a deadly 1982 terror attack on a kosher restaurant.

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed was officially charged by the magistrate a day after he arrived in France from Norway following a long extradition process, Radio France Internationale reported.

Abu Zayed is believed to be one of the two terrorists who committed the mass murder at Chez Jo Goldenberg in Paris on Aug. 9, 1982. The attack left six people dead, including two Americans, and more than 20 wounded.

A former member of the terrorist Abu Nidal Organization, Abu Zayed was identified in 2015 by French intelligence and discovered to have been living in Norway since the 1990s. A long struggle to obtain his extradition began, with heavy resistance from the Norwegian authorities.

Abu Zayed was finally arrested in September 2020 and extradited to France.

A second suspect, Nizar Tawfiq Mussa Hamada, is in Jordan, which has refused to extradite him.

According to RFI, there are strong suspicions that Abu Zayed was able to evade authorities for so long because of a secret deal between France and the Abu Nidal Organization, which allowed members of the terror group to escape persecution so long as they did not carry out further attacks in France.

This would not be unprecedented in Europe. It has been confirmed that Germany cut a similar deal with Palestinian terror groups following the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972, which became one of the major reasons Israel launched a retaliatory operation to track down and kill the terrorists behind the attack.