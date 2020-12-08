Tuesday, December 8th | 22 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fintech Company Joins Israeli Unicorn Club by Tripling Valuation in Two Years to Reach $2.5 Billion

Israel Adds 1,837 New Coronavirus Infections, Positive Test Rate at 2.8%

Banner Over Busy Tehran Street Reads, ‘Thank You, Mossad’

Greek Police Arrest Antisemitic Vandal Who Defaced Jewish Cemetery and Holocaust Monument

Sotheby’s Slaps $258 Million Price Tag on Caesarea Mansion

Report: Investment in Israeli Companies to Reach Record $10 Billion Despite Pandemic

Moody’s Reaffirms Israel’s A1 Credit Rating

In First, IAF Chief Names Female Officer as Bureau Chief

GOP Congress Members Move to Ensure US Embassy in Jerusalem Stays Put

Israeli Company Launches Pilot Program to Help Solve Problem of Textile Waste

December 8, 2020 10:38 am
0

Greek Police Arrest Antisemitic Vandal Who Defaced Jewish Cemetery and Holocaust Monument

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Antisemitic graffiti is seen on the outer wall of the Jewish cemetery in Larissa, Greece. Photo: Courtesy of Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS).

Greek police announced on Tuesday that a man accused of defacing a Jewish cemetery and a monument to the Holocaust with the words “Jesus Christ Conquers” had been arrested.

The vandalism was first reported last Thursday in the city of Larissa in northern Greece. Witnesses said that a middle-aged man brandishing a sign with Christian religious symbols spray-painted the slogan in black upon the wall of the cemetery as well as the Holocaust monument, fleeing the area on foot before police arrived.

The outrage was widely condemned both in Greece and abroad.

“We condemn the heinous desecration of the Jewish cemetery of Larissa,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “This despicable act is an insult to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and is counter to Greek culture and the values of the Greek society. Such actions remind us of the need for vigilance in defense of our moral values against racism, hatred and bigotry.”

Related coverage

December 8, 2020 10:37 am
0

Sotheby’s Slaps $258 Million Price Tag on Caesarea Mansion

JNS.org - The Sotheby’s international realty website recently listed a property in Caesarea for the staggering price of $258 million. The...

The US Embassy in Greece also voiced its concern.

“The US Embassy condemns the desecration of the synagogue and Holocaust monument in Larissa,” a statement from the embassy declared. “The United States is committed to fighting antisemitism and promoting religious freedom.”

The incident in Larissa followed a spate of antisemitic vandalism in Greece just two months ago.

In the northern city of Thessaloniki, the memorial to the 50,000 local Jews exterminated by the Nazis was spray-painted with the words, “With Jews, You Lose,” while in the capital Athens, the German words “Juden Raus” (“Jews Out”) and the symbol of the Waffen SS were daubed on the wall of a Jewish cemetery.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.