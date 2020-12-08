Tuesday, December 8th | 22 Kislev 5781

In First, IAF Chief Names Female Officer as Bureau Chief

December 8, 2020 10:21 am
0

In First, IAF Chief Names Female Officer as Bureau Chief

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Air Force F-16s. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – In a first, Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin on Monday named a female officer to serve as his bureau chief.

Maj. N., who serves as deputy commander of the 119th Air Force Squadron, will be the first female officer to serve in the highly sensitive role, for which only the corps’ top officers are selected, an IAF officer told Israel Hayom.

The 27-year-old became an F-16 navigator in 2015. The 119th “Bat” Squadron is an F-16I fighter squadron based at Ramon Airbase in southern Israel.

The nomination placed N. on the path of future senior roles in the IAF, and all but clears her path to the position of squadron commander.

Norkin has previously named two other female officers as squadron commanders.

Algemeiner

