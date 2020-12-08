Tuesday, December 8th | 22 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sotheby’s Slaps $258 Million Price Tag on Caesarea Mansion

Report: Investment in Israeli Companies to Reach Record $10 Billion Despite Pandemic

Moody’s Reaffirms Israel’s A1 Credit Rating

In First, IAF Chief Names Female Officer as Bureau Chief

GOP Congress Members Move to Ensure US Embassy in Jerusalem Stays Put

Israeli Company Launches Pilot Program to Help Solve Problem of Textile Waste

Cruz Reintroduces Bill to Label Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorist Group

Why a Private Sector Hack Poses a Great Threat to Israel’s Security

Israel to Get Initial Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Shipment on Thursday, Minister Says

Remembering Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

December 8, 2020 10:37 am
0

Sotheby’s Slaps $258 Million Price Tag on Caesarea Mansion

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Caesarea. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Sotheby’s international realty website recently listed a property in Caesarea for the staggering price of $258 million.

The “royal-style mansion” includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 3-acre lot. It has 69,000 square feet of interiors, the auction house said.

The property is designed in the styles of Baroque and Rococo architecture and includes “a private spa, indoor pool and interior design featuring natural marble and onyx mosaics, 14k gold moldings, unique parquets, silk carpets and custom-made furnishings.”

The identity of the seller was not noted by Sotheby’s, but Israel’s financial daily Globes had previously reported that the property was likely owned by Russian-Israeli billionaire Valery Kogan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.