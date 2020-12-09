Australian Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Over Alleged Far-Right Terror Plot

Australian police arrested on Wednesday an 18-year man who had allegedly expressed interest in committing a mass causality attack, motivated by right-wing ideology.

Police said they expect to lay charges on Wednesday against the unidentified man from Albury, a small town 553 kilometers (344 miles) southwest of Sydney.

“The male we’ve arrested has an extremely right-wing ideology and is focused on neo-Nazi, white supremacist and anti-Semitic material,” Australian Federal Police Assistant Commission Scott Lee told reporters in Sydney.

“A couple of days ago what we observed was an escalation in the tone which went to a support of a mass casualty event, and potentially his involvement in that event.”

Australia has been on heightened alert against the threat of home-grown radicals after several “lone-wolf” attacks in recent years.

A white supremacist gunman from Australia killed 51 Muslim worshipers in New Zealand last year.

Australian intelligence agencies have regularly warned of an increased threat by right-wing aligned individuals since then.