Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

JNS.org – A song inciting Palestinians to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis was aired in recent weeks on official Palestinian Authority TV, according to a Palestinian Media Watch report published on Tuesday.

“The Tune of the Homeland” is a Palestinian TV quiz show about Palestinian nationalist songs. Each question is introduced by a narrator informing viewers that the songs “express our national identity … and fascinate us with values.”

Some of the songs that have been featured on the show—and have been broadcast repeatedly—explicitly promote violence and terror.

For example, “I’m Coming Towards You, My Enemy” calls for murder and promises Israelis—“my enemy”—that they will be attacked with rifles, cleavers and knives.

The song, which was aired multiple times in recent weeks, contains the following lyrics:

“I’m coming towards you, my enemy, from every house, neighborhood, and street / I’m coming with my rifle and my faith I’m coming towards you, my enemy / Our war is a war of the streets / I’m coming towards you, my enemy, from every house, neighborhood, and street / We’re coming down from every house with cleavers and knives.”