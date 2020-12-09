Wednesday, December 9th | 23 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

Report: 268,000 More Israeli Families Living in Poverty Since Pandemic Onset

Israeli President, Slovenian Premier Hold Working Meeting

Hanukkah Candle-Lighting on Facebook, Events on Zoom to Connect Jews Worldwide

From Homeless to Congress, Florida’s Kat Cammack is Ready to Stand With Israel

‘Israel Is Going Back to the Moon,’ Announces Israeli Space Startup Co-Founder

US-Israeli Security Cooperation Unlikely to Change Under Biden; Iran’s a Different Story

Trump Plans to Appoint Six Individuals to US Holocaust Memorial Council

Russian Ambassador to Israel: Jewish State Is Middle East’s ‘Problem,’ Not Iran

US Blacklists Iranian Envoy, Possibly to Pressure Yemen’s Houthis

December 9, 2020 11:14 am
0

Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinians in Gaza City burning an Israeli flag during a protest. Photo: Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

JNS.org – A song inciting Palestinians to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis was aired in recent weeks on official Palestinian Authority TV, according to a Palestinian Media Watch report published on Tuesday.

“The Tune of the Homeland” is a Palestinian TV quiz show about Palestinian nationalist songs. Each question is introduced by a narrator informing viewers that the songs “express our national identity … and fascinate us with values.”

Some of the songs that have been featured on the show—and have been broadcast repeatedly—explicitly promote violence and terror.

For example, “I’m Coming Towards You, My Enemy” calls for murder and promises Israelis—“my enemy”—that they will be attacked with rifles, cleavers and knives.

Related coverage

December 9, 2020 8:54 am
0

Anti-Tank Missile in Libya Looks Like Iran-Produced Weapon – UN

A United Nations analysis of photos of four anti-tank guided missiles in Libya found that one "had characteristics consistent with...

The song, which was aired multiple times in recent weeks, contains the following lyrics:

“I’m coming towards you, my enemy, from every house, neighborhood, and street / I’m coming with my rifle and my faith I’m coming towards you, my enemy / Our war is a war of the streets / I’m coming towards you, my enemy, from every house, neighborhood, and street / We’re coming down from every house with cleavers and knives.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.