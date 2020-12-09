UK Pop Icon Boy George Claps Back at BDS Activists in Duet With Israeli Singer

British pop icon Boy George has released a new single that he wrote and sang in collaboration with Israeli artist Asaf Goren in response to the hate he received from BDS supporters for performing in the Jewish state several years ago.

“Rainbow in the Dark” was released on Dec. 3 and has lyrics in both English and Hebrew. In the song, Boy George sings: “Let your head speak to your heart. Don’t let no one tell you who you are. Meditate, be beautiful and smart. ‏Yeah I hope you see my rainbow in the dark.”

Boy George, who is also the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club, received a number of vicious messages following his performance in Israel in 2017 and wanted to push back against BDS activists, Goren said.

The Israeli singer told Ynet, “He got a lot of heat from the BDS [movement] so he decided to do something and collaborate with an Israeli musician.”

The two artists first connected on social media. Goren, who appeared on Israel’s reality show “Big Brother,” said Boy George liked his solo album and tagged him in a post on Instagram.

The two then corresponded via email and chatted on Zoom, and began working on the track together, by sending recorded pieces to each other.

Boy George also insisted that he wanted some Hebrew in the song, according to Goren.

In a video he recorded from his home, the British singer told Ynet readers about the new song: “Play it loud, play it proud and I look forward to being in Israel sometime soon and playing live. Shalom, peace and love.”

He will perform “Rainbow in the Dark” with Culture Club live at London’s Wembley Stadium on December 19. The performance will also stream live online. Watch the “Rainbow in the Dark” music video below: