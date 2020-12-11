NBA’s Wizards Open Hebrew Twitter Account, Featuring Israeli Rookie Avdija

The National Basketball Association’s Washington Wizards opened a Hebrew-language Twitter account on Friday, weeks after drafting Israeli 19-year-old Deni Avdija.

“Introducing our Hebrew language and Israel-focused Twitter account! Follow @washwizardsil now!” the Wizards tweeted on their main account.

Introducing our Hebrew language and Israel-focused Twitter account! Follow @washwizardsil now! 🏀🇮🇱 https://t.co/AgyEVgrVxR — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 11, 2020

Avdija himself appeared in a video published by the new account, welcoming Hebrew-speaking fans.

On Thursday, a video put out by the Wizards showed Avdija lighting candles to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

Deni Avdija is here to wish you a Happy Hanukkah! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/bxKmjpFyvx — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 10, 2020

Avdija — a versatile 6-foot-9 forward — was drafted ninth overall by the Wizards in November, making him the highest pick ever from Israel.

Avdija played the last three seasons for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the EuroLeague.

Training camp for the Wizards — a young squad hoping to contend for an Eastern Conference playoff spot after two down years — began earlier this month and the team’s first preseason game is on Sunday, against the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

The regular season gets underway for the Wizards on Dec. 23, with a road showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.