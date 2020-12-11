Friday, December 11th | 25 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hanukkah Is About ‘Bringing Light Where There Has Been Darkness,’ VP-Elect Harris Says While Lighting Menorah

After Antisemitic Outrages, Austrian City of Graz Unveils Plan to Combat Jew-Hatred

NBA’s Wizards Open Hebrew Twitter Account, Featuring Israeli Rookie Avdija

Elizabeth Taylor’s Personal Menorahs Being Displayed for Hanukkah Before Auction

Macedonian Jews Urge Bulgaria to Acknowledge Responsibility for Holocaust Mass Deportations

From 150,000 to None: The Jews of Iraq

Can Iran Be Stopped?

‘When It Comes to Space, Israel Has Its Own New Frontiers to Conquer’

Incoming Florida Rep. Byron Donalds Touts US Relationship With Israel

Who Is Harming Palestinian Academic Freedom?

December 11, 2020 12:54 pm
0

NBA’s Wizards Open Hebrew Twitter Account, Featuring Israeli Rookie Avdija

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

Deni Avdija. Photo: Washington Wizards Twitter account.

The National Basketball Association’s Washington Wizards opened a Hebrew-language Twitter account on Friday, weeks after drafting Israeli 19-year-old Deni Avdija.

“Introducing our Hebrew language and Israel-focused Twitter account! Follow @washwizardsil now!” the Wizards tweeted on their main account.

Avdija himself appeared in a video published by the new account, welcoming Hebrew-speaking fans.

On Thursday, a video put out by the Wizards showed Avdija lighting candles to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

Avdija — a versatile 6-foot-9 forward — was drafted ninth overall by the Wizards in November, making him the highest pick ever from Israel.

Avdija played the last three seasons for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the EuroLeague.

Training camp for the Wizards — a young squad hoping to contend for an Eastern Conference playoff spot after two down years — began earlier this month and the team’s first preseason game is on Sunday, against the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

The regular season gets underway for the Wizards on Dec. 23, with a road showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.