Saturday, December 12th | 26 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel and Bhutan Establish Diplomatic Relations

Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 Billion Moroccan Arms Deal

As Israel and Moroccan Jews Celebrate New Ties, Others Are Critical

Analysis: Washington’s Western Sahara Pledge the Ultimate Prize for Morocco

Hanukkah Is About ‘Bringing Light Where There Has Been Darkness,’ VP-Elect Harris Says While Lighting Menorah

After Antisemitic Outrages, Austrian City of Graz Unveils Plan to Combat Jew-Hatred

NBA’s Wizards Open Hebrew Twitter Account, Featuring Israeli Rookie Avdija

Elizabeth Taylor’s Personal Menorahs Being Displayed for Hanukkah Before Auction

Macedonian Jews Urge Bulgaria to Acknowledge Responsibility for Holocaust Mass Deportations

From 150,000 to None: The Jews of Iraq

December 12, 2020 3:27 pm
0

Israel and Bhutan Establish Diplomatic Relations

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks during a news conference in front of the Liebermann Villa at the Wannsee lake in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool/File Photo

Israel established relations on Saturday with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, as it looks to continue to expand its diplomatic links internationally.

Israel’s accord with the Himalayan country did not appear to be related to its budding ties under US-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries, though Israeli officials sought to portray it as evidence of its growing acceptance abroad.

The agreement follows several years of secret contacts between Israel and Bhutan with the aim of establishing relations, Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Israel’s circle of recognition is growing and expanding,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said. “The establishment of relations between us and the Kingdom of Bhutan will serve as another milestone in deepening Israel’s ties in Asia.”

Related coverage

December 11, 2020 11:06 am
0

‘When It Comes to Space, Israel Has Its Own New Frontiers to Conquer’

CTech - Israel is marking many firsts in space and has new frontiers of its own left to conquer. Yet...

Bhutan relied on India for guidance on its foreign and defense policy until a friendship treaty was revised in 2007. It maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries.

A signing ceremony was held between the Israeli and Bhutanese ambassadors to India on Saturday at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, a joint press release posted on the Bhutanese foreign ministry’s website said.

“The establishment of diplomatic relations (will) create new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in water management, technology, human resource development, agricultural sciences and other areas of mutual benefit,” it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement, adding there had been contacts with other countries which wanted to establish relations.

Israel and Morocco on Thursday agreed to normalize ties in a deal brokered with US help, making it the fourth Arab country after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.