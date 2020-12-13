Sunday, December 13th | 27 Kislev 5781

France Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Iranian Execution

December 13, 2020 12:56 pm
0

France Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Iranian Execution

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a United Nations press conference, Sept. 19, 2017. Photo: UN / Kim Haughton.

France reacted with anger on Saturday to Iran’s execution of a Paris-based dissident journalist, which it said ran counter to Tehran’s international obligations.

“France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran,” the foreign ministry said in a statement after the execution of Ruhollah Zam was reported by Iranian state media.

“This is a barbaric and unacceptable act that goes against the country’s international commitments,” it added.

