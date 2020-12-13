Sunday, December 13th | 27 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Moroccan Islamist Groups Reject Normalizing Ties With Israel

UAE, Israel Export Credit Agencies Sign Agreement to Boost Trade

Bank of Israel to Offer Non-Bank Credit Deals to COVID-Hit Small Businesses

France Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Iranian Execution

Israel to Join International Energy Agency

Hasmonean-Era Oil Lamp Found in Jerusalem

Morocco to Become First Arab Nation to Teach Jewish History, Culture in Schools

Israel’s Supply Chain Targeted in Massive Cyberattack

Palestinians to Receive Four Million Doses of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

‘Israel’s Festering Police Brutality Problem’ Headline Highlights the New York Times’ Festering Bias Problem

December 13, 2020 1:15 pm
0

Moroccan Islamist Groups Reject Normalizing Ties With Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People walk on a street, in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: Nawalbennani via Wikimedia Commons.

Morocco’s main Islamist groups on Saturday rejected Rabat’s plan to normalize ties with Israel following a deal brokered by the United States.

The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR), said in a statement the move was “deplorable” and denounced “all attempts at normalization and the Zionist infiltration.” The Islamist PJD party was more nuanced, endorsing King Mohammed VI’s actions in support of the Palestinian cause while reiterating the party’s “firm position against the Zionist occupation.”

Unlike its government coalition partners who backed the deal, it took the PJD two days to react after disagreements emerged between the party’s senior leadership, according to a source close to the matter.

A core element of the deal brokered by President Donald Trump was US recognition of Morocco’s claim to sovereignty over the Western Sahara. A decades-old territorial dispute has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks to establish an independent state.

“The United States made an important proclamation that stresses Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces and opens new horizons for strengthening Morocco’s position in international circles. It also further isolates the adversaries of our territorial integrity,” the Islamist party said in a statement.

King Mohammed VI has the last say over major diplomatic decisions. On Friday, Morocco’s outlawed Adl Wal Ihssane, one of the largest opposition groups in the country, said normalization deals a “stab from the back to the Palestinian cause.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.