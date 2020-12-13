Monday, December 14th | 28 Kislev 5781

December 13, 2020 8:21 pm
0

Public Chanukah Celebration Held in United Arab Emirates: ‘This Is What Real Peace Looks Like’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A giant menorah is lit up to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

A public Chanukah celebration was held in Dubai on Saturday night, featuring live music, dancing and a menorah lighting.

Elan Carr, the US Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, took part in celebration and posted a video of Israelis singing in Hebrew at the event in the midst of the Gulf emirate.

“This is what real peace looks like. Thank you #UAE! And thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for making this possible!” he wrote on Twitter.

 

Earlier Saturday, the UAE and Bahraini ambassadors to the US took part in a virtual Chanukah celebration hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

The Times of Israel reported that UAE ambassador, Yousef Al Otaiba, said, “This year, I’m lighting the Chanukah candles with you at the same time the Jewish community in the UAE are lighting their Chanukah candles. Now that is peace.”

