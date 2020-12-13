Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Condemns Toppling of Kiev Menorah in Antisemitic Incident

Monday, December 14th | 28 Kislev 5781

December 13, 2020 7:38 pm
0

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A man topples a menorah during an antisemitic incident in Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 10, 2020. Photo: screenshot.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine on Sunday strongly condemned the toppling of a menorah last week in the capital city of Kiev, saying there is “no place for antisemitism” in Ukraine.

Andrey Rachkov filmed himself toppling the giant menorah on Dec. 10, apparently motivated by his antisemitic and anti-Israel ideology, Ukrainian news outlet Zik reported.

In the video, posted on social media, Rachkov said the vandalism was “how you need to handle strangers engaged in the usurpation of power, occupation of territories, genocide.” He has been charged with hooliganism and could face up to five years in prison.

Rachkov apparently attempted to topple a second menorah on Dec. 11, but was unable to do so because it was bolted to the ground.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine said it considers Rachkov’s “actions and statements to be antisemitism and calls on law enforcement agencies to investigate objectively.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated on Twitter, “I condemn in strongest terms Thursday’s brutal attack on a Jewish Menorah in Kyiv.”

“I welcome the swift reaction by law enforcement agencies identifying the perpetrator,” he added. “He now faces criminal charges and I’m convinced justice will be served.”

“No place for antisemitism in Ukraine,” he asserted.

