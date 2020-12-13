While Hosting US National Security Advisor, Netanyahu Warns Against ‘Business as Usual’ With Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to send a message to the incoming Biden administration on Sunday, warning that “we shouldn’t go back to business as usual” with Iran as long as the ruling regime continues its malign activities in the region.

The remarks were made at a press conference with US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien in Jerusalem.

After profusely thanking President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem and fostering the recent peace breakthroughs with a series of Arab countries, among other things, Netanyahu praised Trump for pulling out of the “failed Iran nuclear agreement,” beefing up sanctions, and targeting Iran’s terrorist chief Qassem Soleimani.

He noted as well that these actions were supported by many Arab states, saying, “When Israelis and Arabs agree on so many things, it makes sense for the world to pay attention. After all, we live in this region. We know something about it.”

However, he warned, “As long as Iran continues to subjugate and threaten its neighbors; as long as Iran continues calling for Israel’s destruction; as long as Iran continues to bankroll, equip, and train terrorist organizations throughout the region and the world; and as long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, we shouldn’t go back to business as usual with Iran. We should all unite to prevent this major threat to world peace.”

“I say world peace because today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is still a nasty neighborhood bully,” he added. “But, if unchecked, tomorrow Iran will arm itself with nuclear tipped ICBMs that can target Europe and America and it will become a global bully, which will endanger everyone. All this must be prevented and all this can be prevented.”

Netanyahu also thanked O’Brien for awarding the American Department of Defense’s Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest award it can bestow on a non-US citizen, to O’Brien’s Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat.

“Meir is shy, but I’m not shy about speaking about the great things he’s done with you, because working together, the two of you have helped produce incredible results for both our countries,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the honor bestowed on Ben-Shabbat was “well deserved and very moving.”