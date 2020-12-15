Tuesday, December 15th | 29 Kislev 5781

December 15, 2020 11:02 am
Bahraini, UAE Delegation Attends Hanukkah Candle-Lighting Ceremony at Kotel

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A small number of Jewish worshipers pray during the priestly blessing, a traditional prayer which usually attracts thousands of worshipers at the Western Wall on the holiday of Passover, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – A delegation from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain took part in a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony at the Western Wall on Monday night.

Speaking at the event, Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch said, “Who would have believed that peace would come to our home in such a glorious way? It is a Hanukkah miracle to see a delegation from the Emirates and Bahrain that is taking part in the candle lighting.”

Rabinovitch also thanked medical workers at the event, saying, “In the name of the people of Israel, I want to thank you, bless you and send you strength. A little bit of light pushes away much of the darkness. Your light—the light of the mission, the light of a love of Israel, a light of dedication, illuminates us all.”

Also in attendance at the event was Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who thanked the doctors and nurses he said were “fighting the coronavirus day and night.”

