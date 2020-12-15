Beitar Jerusalem’s New Emirati Co-Owner Partners With Ex-Officers From Famed IDF Tech Unit 8200

CTech – The HBK Department of Projects, headed by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who made headlines last week when he purchased a 50% stake in Israeli football club Beitar Jerusalem, has got another collaboration with Israelis lined up, this time in the cybersecurity sector with former Unit 8200 officers, a source told Calcalist under the condition of anonymity.

It is still unclear what the partnership will include, but among the Israeli entrepreneurs involved in the deal are Aviv Holin and Nadav Dantz, two former officers in what is known as Israel’s version of the NSA, who are nevertheless relatively unknown figures in the local cyber industry.

The new partnership is set to focus on cyber defense. According to Holin and Dantz, “they will work together with HBK Department of Projects to provide companies in the UAE and other countries with advanced services with the goal of providing protection from cyberattacks for industrial organizations, financial companies, the energy sector and governmental organizations.

“In addition, as part of the partnership a cyber academy at the forefront of the technology will be set up in the UAE with the goal of training and instructing government personnel, analysts and Chief Information Security Officers, which is currently regarded as one of the most in-demand positions in big organizations.”

Al Nahyan is a semi-distant relative of the ruling royal family in Abu Dhabi. However, he has never held a senior political role, and his business activity is largely based in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamad’s name has come up in connection with Israelis on several occasions since the signing of the Abraham Accords in September. He met with popular Israeli singer Omer Adam and also reached a deal with an Israeli company in the health sector.