Tuesday, December 15th | 29 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Signals Openness to Future Joint Missile Defense With Gulf Partners

Pressure to Resign Growing on New Hampshire Legislator Who Posted Link to Neo-Nazi Website

Beitar Jerusalem’s New Emirati Co-Owner Partners With Ex-Officers From Famed IDF Tech Unit 8200

Observers Say EU-Funded Review of Palestinian Textbooks Reeks of ‘Incompetence, Concealment’

Cotler-Wunsh Submits Bill to Promote Arabic Language in Israeli Schools

Revealed: Officials From Undisclosed Major Muslim Country Pay Recent Visit to Israel

Bahraini, UAE Delegation Attends Hanukkah Candle-Lighting Ceremony at Kotel

Kushner to Lead US Delegation to Israel and Morocco After Normalization Deal

Long Island Jewish Medical Center Site of One of First Injections of COVID Vaccine

Jay Leno on Support of Israel: ‘I Don’t Like to See People Get Picked On’

December 15, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Israel Signals Openness to Future Joint Missile Defense With Gulf Partners

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An IDF soldier stands next to an Iron Dome aerial defense battery, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, July 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defense with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns about Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.

But Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defense Organization that is part of the Defense Ministry, said it was still premature to pursue any such deals. He said Washington’s approval would be needed if Israeli systems developed with US technology were involved.

“Things can be done, maybe in the future,” Patel told reporters when asked whether any of the systems might be offered to Israel‘s new partners in the Gulf, or synchronized with comparable systems there.

“From an engineering point of view, of course there is a lot of advantage. That information can be shared, like sensors that can be deployed in both countries because we have the same enemies.”

Related coverage

December 15, 2020 10:17 am
0

Israel’s President Praises Bahrain’s King Hamad for Making Peace With Israel

JNS.org - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday praised Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his “brave and...

Jitters about Iran were a driver of a US-brokered pact on Sept. 15 formalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for the first time. Saudi Arabia has encouraged the rapprochement, while holding off on having its own bilateral ties with Israel for now.

Prior to those deals, a senior Israeli official had told Reuters there would be no coordination on missile defense with Gulf countries.

Patel’s briefing was called to announce what he said was the successful live test of a multi-tiered Israeli missile defense system that could hit targets flying at different altitudes — and allow for any targets initially missed to be re-engaged.

The lowest tier is made up of the Iron Dome short-range rocket interceptor, which Israel said had also shot down cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The US Army has received one Iron Dome battery from Israel, with another one on order, Patel said.

Israel imbricates Iron Dome with the mid-range interceptor David’s Sling, and with the Arrow system, which shoots down ballistic missiles — including in space.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.