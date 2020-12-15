Report: Hamas Rejects Palestinian Prisoner Swap for Remains of IDF Soldiers

i24 News – Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Tuesday that Israel allegedly offered Hamas the release of hundreds of security prisoners, including those who have killed Israelis, in exchange for two Israeli captives and a pair of fallen IDF soldiers held by the terrorist group in Gaza.

According to the report, the proposal was passed on to Hamas through the Egyptian intelligence delegation that visited Gaza last week.

A senior Hamas official told the newspaper he rejected the offer because it fell short of their demands and informed Egypt that Hamas was ready to continue talks.

Hamas also refused to consider the issue of the exchange of prisoners for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum clarified that there was no progress on the issue.

Israeli Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Zvi Hauser said: “The details of the deal that have been released are scandalous.”

Hamas currently holds the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, both killed in the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, as well as civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, two Israelis who entered Gaza on their own accord.