Peace with Israel Brings Improvements in Human Rights for Israel's New Partners

December 16, 2020 6:27 am
Peace with Israel Brings Improvements in Human Rights for Israel’s New Partners

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia Bandarenka, holding an Emirati flag, during a photo shoot for FIX’s Princess Collection, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

One of the more absurd objections to Israel’s normalization with new Arab countries was that since these countries are human rights violators, the new normalization deals will make human rights worse.

As usual, the critics are wrong. Peace with Israel is seen in these countries as a part of their modernization, including adopting human rights principles. The two go hand in hand.

The UAE certainly hasn’t been a human rights paragon, but as reported on Monday:

In a cabinet meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the National Human Rights Authority that aims to establish the country’s status in persevering human rights on regional and global spheres.

The meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Watan, involved the adoption of ministerial resolutions and new structures for federal institutions and government councils.

As part of the new independent human rights authority, the UAE seeks to develop networks with individuals and institutions around the world with aims to achieve goals in empowering vulnerable segments of the society. The authority will be granted financial and administrative independence to carry out its tasks.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Women, children, laborers, the elderly, people of determination and the vulnerable have rights that must be safeguarded. The authority will advance our country’s efforts in protecting human rights.”

Highlighting the country’s active role in safeguarding human rights, the authority will follow the Paris Principles for the National Human Rights Institutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

The news from Bhutan is also encouraging on the human rights front:

Bhutan’s parliament adopted the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill of 2019 on Thursday, decriminalizing homosexual conduct between two consenting adults. The legislation was tabled before both houses, being the National Assembly and the National Council, in a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature this year.

The EU expressed support for removing Sudan from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list on Monday.

It seems that political ties with Israel are more associated with an increase in respect for human rights rather than a worsening — which makes perfect sense if one understands the reality of what Israel is, rather than believing anti-Israel propaganda.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

