Israel, India Pursue Joint Water, Irrigation Ventures

JNS.org – Israel’s Water Resources Ministry on Wednesday called on local tech companies to design irrigation solutions for India’s agricultural sector. The project will benefit dozens of communities in northern India that suffer from an irregular water supply.

The bid, which is part of the strategic cooperation between Israel and India, will also see an Israeli company oversee the project in the Bundelkhand region of the northern India state of Uttar Pradesh.

Home to about 200 million people, Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state in India, as well as the most populated country subdivision in the world.

Some 70 percent of the population there deals in agriculture, but the area suffers from an increasing water shortage and near non-existent water-delivery infrastructure.

