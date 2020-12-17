Thursday, December 17th | 2 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Jewish Group Applauds Senate for Backing Upgrade of Status of Antisemitism Envoy

Smokey Robinson Called ‘Mensch’ for Offering to Redo Personalized Hanukkah Message After Mispronouncing Holiday’s Name

‘You Are Not Welcome Here’: European Union Court Ruling Against Kosher Meat Production Threatens Foundations of Jewish Life, Community Leaders Warn

Antisemitism Webinar Features Pro-Palestinian Activists Railing Against Jews and Israel

Israel’s Coronavirus Coordinator: Life Will Be ‘Saner’ by March

Human Rights Icon Natan Sharansky Calls Out Progressives Who View Jews as ‘Oppressors’

Israel, India Pursue Joint Water, Irrigation Ventures

With Coronavirus Hitting Hard, Brazil’s Jews Look to Israel as a Model

Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Elevate Status of US Special Envoy on Antisemitism

Trump Plans to Appoint Four Individuals to US Holocaust Memorial Council

December 17, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Top US Jewish Group Applauds Senate for Backing Upgrade of Status of Antisemitism Envoy

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The current US special envoy for monitoring and combating anti-Semitism, Elan Carr. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

A top American Jewish umbrella group praised on Thursday the approval by the US Senate of a bill to upgrade the status of the US special envoy on antisemitism.

“We welcome the unanimous passage by the US Senate of bipartisan legislation that would elevate the designation of the Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism to ambassador-level, providing it with additional prominence and visibility on the world stage,” the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement.

It continued, “This post, created in 2004, plays a critically important part in the global fight against the increasingly urgent threat of antisemitism around the world. The enhancing of this position would represent further recognition by the US government of the critical importance of having an official representative to lead in combating the scourge of Jew-hatred.”

“We thank Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Cory Gardner (R-CO) for their leadership as original cosponsors of this legislation,” the group added. “We strongly advocate for the swift passage of this measure by the House of Representatives, so that it can then be signed into law by the President. The urgency of a collective effort to fight the growing scourge of Jew-hatred underscores the need for prompt action.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.