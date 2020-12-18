Friday, December 18th | 3 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Labour Party Unveils Plan to Tackle Persistent Antisemitism in Its Ranks

French Cops Arrest Perpetrators of Violent Assault on Jewish Family Singing Hanukkah Songs in Their Car

‘We Will Stand Very Firm With Israel,’ Says Incoming Alabama Rep. Jerry Carl

‘Hanukkah Is Hope for Tomorrow’: Moroccan UN Envoy Lights Menorah With Israeli Counterpart

Taking Israeli Chutzpah to the Moon: Its Next Lunar Mission Aims to Land Not One, but Two Vessels

Rabbis and Jewish Ethicists Hail Vaccine for COVID-19, Encourage Its Use

US, Iran and Inertia, an Axis to Dampen France’s Lebanese Dreams

How Gal Gadot Is Changing the Image of the Jewish Woman

Turkey Has Evacuated Seven Syrian Military Posts – Source

Webinar: Fighting Jew Hatred Means Going After Groups, Factually and Financially

December 18, 2020 11:08 am
0

French Cops Arrest Perpetrators of Violent Assault on Jewish Family Singing Hanukkah Songs in Their Car

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A French police vehicle . Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

French police arrested four individuals on Friday in connection with an “incredibly violent” assault on a Jewish family who were traveling in their car in a Paris suburb the previous evening.

In another example of the brazen and potentially-lethal antisemitic attacks endured by French Jews over the last decade, Thursday night’s incident began with the unsuspecting Jewish family sitting in their car, where they sang and listened to songs and messages celebrating the festival of Hanukkah.

The four individuals are alleged to have descended on the car as they screamed, “F— the Jews.” They then began shaking the car violently while smashing glass bottles against the body of the vehicle.

Police officers arrested the entire group shortly afterward on charges of assault aggravated by religious hatred.

Related coverage

December 18, 2020 11:54 am
0

UK Labour Party Unveils Plan to Tackle Persistent Antisemitism in Its Ranks

Britain's opposition Labour Party on Friday published a plan to handle antisemitism in its ranks, following a damning official report...

France’s interior minister urged in the wake of the attack that the four perpetrators be “punished” with sentences appropriate to the seriousness of their crime.

“Last night, in the middle of Hanukkah, a family from Aubervilliers was insulted and attacked for being Jewish. In France, in 2020,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted.

He continued: “The assailants were arrested very quickly by the police. They should be punished commensurate with the gravity of these facts.”

The mayor of Aubervilliers — the suburb northeast of the French capital where the attack occurred — said the incident had left her in shock.

“This is unacceptable and intolerable,” Karine Franclet wrote on her Facebook page.

Aubervilliers has been the location of previous antisemitic outrages, among them a violent assault in September this year by three men on a young man who was wearing a Star of David necklace.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.