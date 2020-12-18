‘Hanukkah Is Hope for Tomorrow’: Moroccan UN Envoy Lights Menorah With Israeli Counterpart

Israel’s UN envoy, Gilad Erdan, hosted on Thursday a menorah-lighting ceremony in which his counterparts from Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates — all countries which recently normalized ties with the Jewish state — took part.

Morocco’s UN ambassador, Omar Hilale, attended the event — held to mark the eighth and final night of Hanukkah — in person and jointly lit a candle with Erdan.

1/1 לכבוד הנר האחרון אירחתי את שגריר מרוקו באו״ם, עומאר הילאל, לטקס שהיה האירוע הרשמי המשותף הראשון באו״ם עם מרוקו! הדלקנו יחד חנוכיה, ושגרירים מכל העולם, כולל מהאמירויות ובחריין, בירכו והדליקו נרות. והשיא-למדתי לברך במרוקאית😉 שבת שלום!🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/hZWCslbshl — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) December 18, 2020

Erdan commented, “The deep connection between Morocco and the Jewish people dates back thousands of years. Renewing these relations fulfills the dream of many Israelis of Moroccan heritage, who remain proud of their roots and have a great love for the country.”