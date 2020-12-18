Rabbis and Jewish Ethicists Hail Vaccine for COVID-19, Encourage Its Use

JNS.org – This week, as the US government launched the largest vaccine distribution program in the country’s history, rabbis and Jewish ethicists were united in support of the rollout to battle the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that vaccination is consistent with Judaism’s highest value: preserving life.

On Monday, an intensive care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Sandra Lindsay, became one of the first Americans to get the new COVID-19 vaccine made by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

Pfizer’s vaccine, deemed 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 after two doses, is the first of several vaccines to receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines manufactured by Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are expected to receive the green light from the FDA in the coming weeks and months.

The Jewish authorities consulted for this story stressed that taking an FDA-approved vaccine is consistent with Judaism. Still, more than one poll has reported conflicted views about sectors of the Jewish public agreeing to get the vaccine, both in America and Israel.

Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld of Ohev Sholom, an Orthodox synagogue in Washington, DC, participated in the Moderna vaccine trial, posting video of himself receiving the shot to the video-sharing platform TikTok.

“We have been given the Torah to live by its laws,” said Herzfeld. “The value of preserving life is the essential, axiomatic value of Judaism. Over the next few months, we encourage our communities to go—to run—when it’s their turn to get the vaccine.”

Herzfeld’s participation in the clinical trial was an expression of religious faith and personal ethics. “I wanted to try to make a difference in whatever way I could to help those on the front lines fighting this virus,” he said. “It was important to me as a person of faith to embrace the gifts G-d has given us.

“I believe the scientists are holy people,” he added, “and all the workers up and down the line who made the vaccines possible are incredible holy agents of our Creator.”

Other rabbis echoed Herzfeld’s point about preserving and protecting life—both that of the individual and of others.

“You can overturn virtually every law in the Torah to save life, and there’s no question that vaccination is overwhelmingly life-saving,” said Danny Schiff, a Reform rabbi and foundation scholar at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “Vaccination does two things—it preserves your life and others.’ Judaism wants to preserve the well-being of the individual, and the idea is we also have a responsibility to each other.”

‘Vaccinate most the vulnerable first’

Rav Shoshana Mitrani Knapp, a New York-based spiritual leader and counselor ordained in the Conservative movement, said the idea expressed in Leviticus that “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” is consistent with the imperative to be vaccinated.

“There’s a beautiful understanding in the Talmud that whoever sustains one soul has sustained the world,” she said, adding that “the web of connection between us and our fellow man or woman” is supported by Torah teachings, including the story of Cain and Abel in Genesis. “When Cain asks, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ the answer is ‘Yes,’ and this is foundational.”

Recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the distribution of the vaccine list several groups in order of priority: health-care workers and nursing-home residents; other essential (non-health-care) workers; adults 65 years of age and up, along with those who have high-risk medical conditions; and then the general population. Rabbis and Jewish ethicists seem to agree with that.

From both a “purely ethical” and utilitarian perspective, “you vaccinate most the vulnerable first—the elderly in nursing homes,” said Rabbi David Wolpe, the religious leader of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles, a conservative synagogue. Wolpe can see the argument, too, for prioritizing “frontlines workers who are forced out of their homes day after day.”

Several praised the decision to prioritize the vaccination of essential workers in health care, agriculture, education, law enforcement, transportation, firefighting, food distribution and sanitation.

“Both the government’s guidelines and Jewish law as I interpret it would have us save as many lives as possible,” said Rabbi Elliot Dorff, professor of philosophy at American Jewish University in Los Angeles. “I presume … non-health-care essential workers will get the vaccine before the elderly and those with medical conditions because people who stock grocery shelves and do other essential things to enable us to live need to be protected to do their jobs in the name of the communal good. … People can die of starvation as much as from COVID-19.”

Dorff theorized that seniors living independently and those with medical conditions like him (he has asthma) can take steps to try to avoid becoming infected, such as isolating until they can get the vaccine, “whereas essential workers have no choice but to endanger themselves to do their jobs.”

Wolpe noted that under the guidelines, “people who do what we used to call menial jobs but we now understand to be essential jobs,” such as janitors and sanitation workers, will “get precedence over people who have more money and can afford to wait. I think that’s a good thing for us to think about.”

Peter Salk, a virologist and son of the late Jonas Salk, the pioneering scientist who developed the vaccine for polio at the University of Pittsburgh in the 1950s, said he supports the guidelines to “protect vulnerable people and people who are helping to keep society moving.”

Salk spoke of the heavy toll of the pandemic on the African-American, Latino and Native American communities, pointing out that these sectors of society tend to be disproportionately represented among both essential workers and virus victims, and less likely to have the financial option of staying home to work.