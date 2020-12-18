US Military Chief Extols ‘Modern Maccabees’ of IDF During Israel Visit

Friday, December 18th | 3 Tevet 5781

December 18, 2020 12:54 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley (L) lights a Hanukkah menorah, as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi (R) looks on, Dec. 17, 2020. Photo: IDF Twitter account.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley capped off a two-day visit to Israel on Friday, during which he sat down with top defense officials to discuss Middle East security issues.

After meeting with Milley, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted, “Enjoyed hosting US Chairman of @thejointstaff, #GenMilley, with IDF Chief of General Staff, today. We talked about regional shifts and the importance of continued pressure on Iran.”

“I also shared my profound gratitude for the defense cooperation between our countries, which protects our shared interests, as well as Israel’s qualitative, quantitative, and technological edge,” Gantz added.

On Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi hosted Miley for a menorah-lighting ceremony to celebrate the eighth and final night of Hanukkah.

“The close relationship between the IDF and the US military is of paramount importance at the strategic level and is reflected in operational and technological cooperation that strengthens the IDF in the Middle East every day,” Kochavi said.

Milley declared, “I am proud to be with our great friend and ally, the modern Maccabees of the State of Israel. And I take special pride to be here on the last night of Hanukkah when the light of the menorah burns most bright.”

