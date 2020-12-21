Israel Police Investigating Woman’s Murder as Terrorist Attack

JNS.org – A mother-of-six from the settlement of Tal Menashe in northern Samaria was found dead at 2 am on Monday morning in a forest near her home, according to police.

Esther Horgen, 52, had gone for a run on Sunday afternoon, and when she failed to return, her husband alerted the police and Israel Defense Forces.

Due to a court-issued gag order requested by police, the details of what is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack—or “crime with a nationalistic motive”—remain under wraps. However, officials have revealed the possibility that the murder was committed by an Arab Israeli from Wadi Ara.

Despite the gag order, security officials also told reporters that there was growing evidence to indicate that it appeared unlikely to have been carried out by a well-trained individual.

