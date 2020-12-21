Monday, December 21st | 6 Tevet 5781

December 21, 2020 5:49 am
The Temple Mount Is Now a ‘Hot Spot’ for COVID-19

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

The Temple Mount in Jerusalem, March 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Nadav Shragai writes this week:

With Israel’s coronavirus numbers on the rise and the government poised to instate a policy of rigorous restrictions, the worst kept secret in the country is that the Temple Mount as turned into “Corona Mount.”

Some 18,000 people crowd into the compound every Friday, many without masks. … Then they go back to their neighborhoods in east Jerusalem or Arab communities in Israel, where they infect many more. In east Jerusalem, 14% of COVID tests are coming back positive. In Issawiya, it’s 17.5%. In Kafr Aqab, 23%, and in the Shuefat refugee camp — 50%. Of the 23 neighborhoods in Jerusalem coded red under the Health Ministry’s stoplight plan, 12 — which are home to 320,000 people — are Arab.

The high rate of new cases in Jerusalem’s Arab sector are not contained there. Arabs comprise 71% of salaried workers in the city’s construction center, and 57% of public transportation workers. According to the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research, in regular times some 35,000 of them work in Jewish neighborhoods.

The Temple Mount has become a hotbed of COVID infection at a level that is hard to grasp.

Two Fridays ago, Israeli police used loudspeakers to tentatively encourage Muslims on the Temple Mount to socially distance and use masks — which resulted in a backlash.

But being frightened of angry worshippers isn’t a reason to abdicate responsibility for the welfare of both Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

