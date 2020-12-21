Tufts University Denounces Student Government Resolution Blaming Israel for US Police Violence

Tufts University issued a denunciation on Monday of a student government resolution passed last weekend that blamed Israel for US police violence against minorities.

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at the Massachusetts institution was responsible for getting the initiative — which called for the “demilitarization” of the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) — on a Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate special election ballot.

Patrick Collins — the executive director of media relations at Tufts University — told The Algemeiner, “We are disappointed in the result of the referendum, which mischaracterized the university’s approach to public safety and policing.”

“The university will not be taking action in response to the vote’s outcome,” he added.

Collins also criticized the referendum itself, saying, “While we respect students’ right to make their voices heard on this or any issue, we believe the referendum was misinformed.”