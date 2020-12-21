Monday, December 21st | 6 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Neo-Nazi Gunman Who Attacked German Synagogue on Yom Kippur Sentenced to Life in Jail

US Charges Libyan Man in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing

US Unicorn Company Fivetran Launches in Israel, Says It Sees an ‘Incredible Market Opportunity Here’

El Al to Operate First Direct Israeli-Morocco El Al Flight on Dec. 22

Israel Police Investigating Woman’s Murder as Terrorist Attack

US Dollar in Freefall Against Shekel

US Ready to Respond If Iran Tries to Avenge Soleimani Killing: US General

Israel’s Chief Rabbi, IDF Chief of Staff Roll Up Sleeves for COVID-19 Jab

Iranian Hacker Group Claims to Have Penetrated IAI Subsidiary

Netanyahu Opens TikTok Account, Promotes COVID-19 Vaccine

December 21, 2020 10:54 am
0

US Charges Libyan Man in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Dec. 23, 1988 file photo shows Scottish rescue workers and crash investigators searching the area around the cockpit of Pan Am Flight 103, in a farmer’s field, east of Lockerbie, Scotland. Photo: Reuters / Greg Bos.

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people, mostly Americans.

The suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi, a former senior Libyan intelligence official, was charged with two criminal counts related to the bombing. He is in Libyan custody, US Attorney General William Barr said, adding that US officials are hopeful that Libya will allow Masud to be tried in the United States.

“No amount of time or distance will stop the United States and our Scottish partners from pursuing justice in this case,” Barr told a news conference Monday.

The Justice Department said Masud carried the bomb that eventually blew up the plane from Libya to Malta in a suitcase and then set the device’s timer.

Related coverage

December 21, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Neo-Nazi Gunman Who Attacked German Synagogue on Yom Kippur Sentenced to Life in Jail

The unrepentant neo-Nazi gunman who murdered two people during an attempted massacre at a synagogue in the central German city...

It said that from around 1973-2011 Masud worked for Libyan intelligence, including as a bomb-making expert. It alleged Masud was involved in the 1986 bombing of the LaBelle Discotheque in West Berlin, Germany that killed two US service members.

In 1991, two other alleged Libyan intelligence operatives were charged in the Lockerbie bombing: Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah.

Megrahi was found guilty of the Lockerbie bombing in 2001 by a Scottish court which convened in the Netherlands. He was jailed in Scotland but later was allowed to return to Libya on compassionate grounds before dying of cancer in 2012.

The Scottish court found Fhimah not guilty.

Barr said the breakthrough that led to charges against Masud came after the US learned in 2016 that he “had been arrested after the collapse of the Qaddafi regime and interviewed by a Libyan law enforcement officer in September 2012.”

The Justice Department said late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi personally thanked Masud and Fhimah for attacking the American target, and that Qaddafi described the operation as a total success.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.