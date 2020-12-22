Anti-Israel Groups Suggest Candidates for Possible US National Security Posts

JNS.org – Anti-Israel and antisemitic organizations have made recommendations to the incoming Biden administration for senior national security positions.

The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, National Iranian American Council Action, the Arab American Institute, Win Without War and Peace Action were among a progressive coalition that sent a list of 100 candidates it recommended for those senior positions, reported Politico last week ahead of the submission.

“The effort marks a new phase for progressive groups, which have criticized the ties to arms-makers of some Cabinet picks and have also lobbied the Biden-Harris team to enlist a more diverse set of views in building out its national security staff,” according to Politico.

While Politico agreed to not publish the full list, the outlet named some who are on it.

