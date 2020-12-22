Tuesday, December 22nd | 7 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

On UAE Visit, Israel’s Chief Rabbi Certifies New Jewish School, Inspects Kosher Food

Concerned Over New COVID-19 Strain, Israel Shuts Skies to Non-Nationals

Report: Israeli Submarine Crosses Suez Canal in ‘Message’ to Iran

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Iran Attacking Israel Will Prove ‘a Very Costly Endeavor’

Cuomo Orders State Officials to Assist Jewish Day School After Antisemitic Hacking

At Tree-Planting Ceremony, Kushner Says Jerusalem ‘Core of Solution’ to Mideast Peace

Anti-Israel Groups Suggest Candidates for Possible US National Security Posts

Stop Ignoring Antisemitism in Inconvenient Places

With Turkey and Israel, Interests Talk, Sentiments Walk

Israel’s Growing Cyber Threat

December 22, 2020 10:27 am
0

On UAE Visit, Israel’s Chief Rabbi Certifies New Jewish School, Inspects Kosher Food

avatar by Eliana Rudee / JNS.org

Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef at a conference in Rosh Pina, Northern Israel. Aug. 22, 2018. Photo: David Cohen/Flash90.

JNS.org – During a visit this weekend to the United Arab Emirates’ Jewish community, Israel’s Chief Sephardi Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef inaugurated the first certified Jewish school in the Gulf states and invested Rabbi Levi Duchman as rabbi of the Emirati Jewish community.

Yosef inspected the production of kosher poultry locally, toured the new KAF kosher restaurant in the Burj Khalifa and visited community institutions, including the UAE’s Jewish Community Center and newly dedicated nursery school. He also met with Emirati officials to discuss the growing ties between the two peoples and ways to continue to promote mutual understanding between Jews and Muslims across the region.

Various other aspects of the Jewish community, including the chevra kadisha (ritual burial organization) and mikvah (ritual bath) are now being planned.

Yosef’s visit represents the first-ever of a sitting chief rabbi to an Arab country and comes following the historic Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel.

Related coverage

December 22, 2020 10:20 am
0

Concerned Over New COVID-19 Strain, Israel Shuts Skies to Non-Nationals

JNS.org - Israel on Monday decided to ban entry to all non-citizens and require returning nationals to quarantine in special...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.