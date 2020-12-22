Report: Israeli Submarine Crosses Suez Canal in ‘Message’ to Iran

JNS.org – An Israeli submarine openly crossed the Suez Canal last week in a show of force against Iran, Kan News 11 reported on Monday night.

According to the report, the move was approved by Egypt, which controls the canal.

Citing Arab intelligence sources, Kan said that the submarine surfaced and faced the Persian Gulf, which lies on the other side of Saudi Arabia. The intelligence sources said the move was meant to “send a message” to Iran.