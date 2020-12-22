Tuesday, December 22nd | 7 Tevet 5781

December 22, 2020 10:17 am
Report: Israeli Submarine Crosses Suez Canal in ‘Message’ to Iran

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

An Israeli Navy Dolphin-class submarine off the coast of Haifa on Sept. 7, 2009. Photo: Moshe Shai/Flash90.

JNS.org – An Israeli submarine openly crossed the Suez Canal last week in a show of force against Iran, Kan News 11 reported on Monday night.

According to the report, the move was approved by Egypt, which controls the canal.

Citing Arab intelligence sources, Kan said that the submarine surfaced and faced the Persian Gulf, which lies on the other side of Saudi Arabia. The intelligence sources said the move was meant to “send a message” to Iran.

