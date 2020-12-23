In Christmas Message, Israel’s Netanyahu Says ‘Peace on Earth’ Prophecy Being Fulfilled

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Christians the world over a merry Christmas on Wednesday, citing Israel’s recent normalization agreements with Muslim countries as an example of “peace on Earth.”

“I wish Israel’s many Christian friends around the world a very merry Christmas,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on social media. “On behalf of the people of Israel, I thank each and every one of you for your prayers and for your support.”

“This Christmas, the traditional greeting of ‘Peace on Earth’ will once again be expressed by millions across the globe,” Netanyahu noted, “but remarkably, here in the Middle East, we have been actively making progress in realizing the biblical prophecy of ‘Peace on Earth,’ or at least this part of the Earth.”

“After 26 years without a new peace treaty, we’ve had four new agreements in less than four months,” he pointed out. “And this is just the beginning.”

“This is a new and revolutionary change,” Netanyahu asserted. “It will make a better life, a better place for all the peoples of the Middle East. It will make for a better world.”

“And so, this Christmas, when you pray for Israel and you pray for peace, know that your prayers are really being answered. Peace on Earth,” Netanyahu concluded.

Watch Netanyahu’s complete statement below: