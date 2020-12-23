Wednesday, December 23rd | 8 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Hopes for Rapprochement With Fifth Muslim Country Before Trump Exit, Minister Says

Black and Jewish: Braving the Pitfalls, Jews of Color Find Peace

Biden Should Take Advantage of Middle East Sea Change

Why Is No One Complaining About Billions in Aid to Jordan and Egypt — Only Israel?

The Emerging US Standpoint on Moderate Arab States

The Story of Philadelphia’s First Jewish Doctor

Tunisia Says It Does Not Intend to Normalize Relations With Israel

Israel to Hold Snap Election, With Netanyahu Facing New Challenges

Notorious Anti-Zionist Student Group SJP Fails in Legal Effort to Overturn Ban at Fordham University

British Political Party Investigating Own Spokesperson’s Claim That Antisemitism Concerns Are ‘Fake’

December 23, 2020 6:54 am
0

Israel Hopes for Rapprochement With Fifth Muslim Country Before Trump Exit, Minister Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

Israel is working towards formalizing relations with a fifth Muslim country during US President Donald Trump’s term, which ends next month, an Israeli government minister told Ynet TV on Wednesday.

The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year, with Morocco hosting an Israeli-US delegation on Tuesday to flesh out the upgrade in relations.

Asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on Jan 20, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told Ynet TV: “We are working in that direction.”

“There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalization of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord — a peace accord,” he said.

Related coverage

December 22, 2020 5:15 pm
0

Tunisia Says It Does Not Intend to Normalize Relations With Israel

Tunisia is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes, the...

He declined to name the country but said there were two main candidates. One is in the Gulf, he said, giving Oman as a possibility while adding that Saudi Arabia is not.

The other candidate, further to the east, is a “Muslim country that is not small” but is not Pakistan, Akunis said.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, said last week it would not recognize Israel as long as Palestinian statehood demands remained unmet.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.