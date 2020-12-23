New Hampshire Governor Sununu Piles Pressure on GOP State Legislator Who Posted Link to Nazi Website

New Hampshire’s Republican governor has once again condemned a GOP state legislator who caused a furor by posting a link to an article on a neo-Nazi website that included a viciously antisemitic cartoon.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu implied that he would be unwilling to work with the lawmaker at the heart of the scandal, Dawn Johnson.

Newly-elected representative Johnson shared a Dec. 7 post from the “Daily Stormer” — a website run by an American Hitler-worshiper, Andrew Anglin, that is named in honor of the Nazi gutter newspaper Der Sturmer. At the foot of the piece was a cartoon showing the Republican governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, standing next to a crudely-drawn stereotype of an elderly Jewish man carrying a sign that announced “rent hike effective immediately.” The caricature was accompanied by the caption, “Riggers, Jews…Bad News.”

Sununu had condemned Johnson in the immediate aftermath of the offense, slamming her post as “repugnant and appalling.” Johnson eventually removed the post, in the process describing the “Daily Stormer” as a “source I do not agree with.”

Despite coming under pressure to resign from the New Hampshire legislature, Johnson has so far refused to do so, leaving Sununu frustrated.

“Anybody who is in a position of leadership, reposting things from websites like that is completely reprehensible,” Sununu said on Tuesday. “I can’t put a strong enough word or hyperbole on it. I don’t work with anybody who lives in that realm.”

Sununu’s latest comments come one week after the Laconia School Board, of which Johnson is a member, held a public hearing in which several members of the public called for her resignation.

The board stripped Johnson of committee assignments, and two members called for her to step down, The Laconia Daily Sun reported.