Wednesday, December 23rd | 8 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leaked Hamas Christmas Memo Causes Christian Dismay in Gaza

UK COVID-19 Variant Detected in Israel, Health Ministry Says

University of California Merced Sticks by Professor Behind Antisemitic ‘IsraHell’ Twitter Account

Jewish and Pro-Israel Groups Welcome Government Spending, COVID Relief Package

US, Israeli Governments Team Up to Invest $7.15 Million in Clean Energy

Israeli Fintech Powerhouse in Advanced Talks to Enter Nasdaq via Special Purpose Acquisition Company

Ukraine Airlines to Compensate Israeli Couple Over Antisemitic Slurs

Boston Native Makes History as First American Woman to Complete IAF Pilot Course

US Could Increase Indonesia Aid by Up to $2 Billion If It Normalizes Ties With Israel: Report

Israeli Air Force Appoints First Druze Colonel

December 23, 2020 10:24 am
0

US Could Increase Indonesia Aid by Up to $2 Billion If It Normalizes Ties With Israel: Report

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Yahya Cholil Staquf, secretary general of the 60-million member Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, at his office in Jerusalem. Photo: Haim Zach/GPO.

i24 News – The US administration offered to increase the development aid Indonesia receives by up to $2 billion if it normalizes its ties with Israel, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The agency cited Adam Boehler, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, as saying the offer had been extended to Jakarta by the administration of US President Donald Trump in a bid to promote Israel’s normalization in the Muslim world.

“If they’re ready, they’re ready, and if they are then we’ll be happy to even support more financially than what we do,” Boehler told Bloomberg.

Boehler was speaking in Jerusalem, where he arrived with top White House advisor Jared Kushner to head to Morocco as part of a joint US-Israeli delegation.

The Trump White House is eyeing opportunities for more diplomatic victories in the final weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, with almost 90% of its population identifying as Muslims, according to Statista.

Oman was also speculated to be the next in line to join the normalization push brokered by the Trump administration, with hopes also high for Saudi Arabia — with sources saying, however, that this was unlikely under King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.