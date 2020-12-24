‘A Dream Come True’: Israel’s Avdija Starts for Wizards, Scores 7 Points in NBA Debut

Israeli rookie Deni Avdija gave a solid performance in his NBA debut on Wednesday, notching seven points and four rebounds, as his Washington Wizards fell in their regular-season opener to the Philadelphia 76ers 113-107.

The 19-year-old small forward — who was drafted ninth overall by Washington last month — was in the starting five for the Wizards and scored his first basket, a three-pointer, just under five minutes into the first quarter of the contest at Wells Fargo Center.

In a two-minute window in the third quarter, the ex-Maccabi Tel Aviv hoopster hit another three-pointer, dished out an assist to All-Star guard Bradley Beal — who finished with a dunk — and also recorded a steal.

“First NBA game, it’s always great, regardless of the loss,” Avdija told reporters afterward. “I’m a little bit frustrated, you know, we lost, but for me to go out there and play with my team and compete, it’s a dream come true.”